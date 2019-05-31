Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KEMET Co. (KEM) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. KEMET posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KEMET.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $355.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

KEM opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. KEMET has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $967.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $52,361.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,045.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,769 shares of company stock worth $172,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KEMET by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KEMET by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KEMET by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.