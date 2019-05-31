Zacks: BancFirst Co. (BANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $61.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.