Zacks: Analysts Expect Exfo Inc (EXFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post sales of $74.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $75.00 million. Exfo reported sales of $72.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $293.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $294.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $311.85 million, with estimates ranging from $308.70 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

EXFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

EXFO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,122. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Exfo worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.