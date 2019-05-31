Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opko Health Inc. (OPK) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Opko Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opko Health.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,929.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,463,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,480. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,276,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 614,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 449,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,329,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 166,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,372,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 283,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.81. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.40.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.