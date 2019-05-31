Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.94 Million

Brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce sales of $181.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.80 million. EXACT Sciences reported sales of $102.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $743.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.93 million to $759.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In related news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 11,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $979,106.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 949,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,827,959.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 32,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,906. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

