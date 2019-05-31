YY Inc (YY) Receives $95.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of YY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in YY by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in YY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in YY by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in YY by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YY by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YY traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,850. YY has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YY will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

