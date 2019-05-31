Yext (YEXT) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.44–0.4 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $297-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.99 million.Yext also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.44-0.40) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YEXT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 581,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.89. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,221,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,148,699 shares of company stock worth $24,245,339 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

