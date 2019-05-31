Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224,936 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 14.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,125,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after buying an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,355,000 after buying an additional 2,078,176 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,853,000 after buying an additional 1,815,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,528,000 after buying an additional 1,784,225 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,790 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $72.80 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $2,487,707.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

