Whitestone REIT (WSR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

