Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,187 Shares of Tenaris SA (TS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tenaris by 6,493.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,774 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 818,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 299,634 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Tenaris by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 39,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.53%. Tenaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

