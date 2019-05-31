Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) Stock

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 122,560 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 413,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

MGC opened at $96.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

