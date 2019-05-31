Werner Enterprises (WERN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.66

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 2539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,824,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

