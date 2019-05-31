Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $245.77 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 442,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $245,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,056,187 shares of company stock valued at $386,222,459. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

