Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 1,327,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,373,070. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

