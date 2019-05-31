Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 29,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,453. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $516.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. KLX Energy Services’s revenue was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore L. Weise bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

