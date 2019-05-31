Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $495,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC opened at $127.09 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

