Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

A number of analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,179,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,860. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a negative net margin of 804.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

