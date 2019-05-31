Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.
A number of analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,179,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,860. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.82.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a negative net margin of 804.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
