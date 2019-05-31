VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.12

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.73.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

