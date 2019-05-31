VMware (VMW) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

VMware stock traded down $11.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VMware has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $2,977,750.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 234,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,938,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $948,965.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,810 shares of company stock worth $54,382,319 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 10,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

