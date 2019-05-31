VMware (VMW) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.
VMware stock traded down $11.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VMware has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $2,977,750.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 234,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,938,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $948,965.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,810 shares of company stock worth $54,382,319 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 10,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
