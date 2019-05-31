VMware (VMW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $214.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.78.

Shares of VMW traded down $12.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.78. 1,117,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 48,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $8,911,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,037,216.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $948,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,810 shares of company stock valued at $54,382,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

