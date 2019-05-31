Virtusa (VRTU) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

VRTU opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.29%. Virtusa’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $219,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,117 shares in the company, valued at $32,210,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,675 shares of company stock worth $6,328,313 over the last 90 days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,991,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,901,000 after buying an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

