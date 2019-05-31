Virtusa (VRTU) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTU. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $219,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 62,175 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $3,182,738.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,977,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,675 shares of company stock worth $6,328,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

