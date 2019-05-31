Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

VRTS stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,731,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

