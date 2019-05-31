Victory Capital (VCTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 158,242 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 770,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

