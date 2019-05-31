Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 143 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,471,289,000 after buying an additional 5,022,323 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,147,095,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $736,806,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,306,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,835,000 after buying an additional 680,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

