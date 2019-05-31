Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Matt Davidson Sells 2,100 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $17,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Matt Davidson sold 2,422 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $21,313.60.
- On Monday, May 20th, Matt Davidson sold 1,800 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $16,110.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Matt Davidson sold 6,973 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $63,524.03.
- On Friday, May 10th, Matt Davidson sold 3,356 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $30,908.76.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Matt Davidson sold 3,900 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $36,192.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 1,768 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $17,432.48.
- On Monday, April 29th, Matt Davidson sold 3,302 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $32,689.80.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Matt Davidson sold 9,203 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $91,293.76.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Matt Davidson sold 3,516 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $37,058.64.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Matt Davidson sold 3,193 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $33,175.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,623. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $206.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.