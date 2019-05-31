Verizon Communications (VZ) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. UBS Group currently has $57.70 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.76.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $242.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $664,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

