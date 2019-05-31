Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $142.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Rathbone Brothers plc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-holdings-trimmed-by-rathbone-brothers-plc.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.