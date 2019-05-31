Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.57

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 259786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 288.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
