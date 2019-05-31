Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.57

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 259786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 288.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.57” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/vanguard-short-term-government-bond-etf-vgsh-hits-new-1-year-high-at-60-57.html.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.