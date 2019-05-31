Valvoline Inc (VVV) Stake Decreased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up about 1.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 244,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $140,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 651,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,031. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/valvoline-inc-vvv-stake-decreased-by-factorial-partners-llc.html.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.