V-ID Market Cap Achieves $1.97 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $69,749.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $736.09 or 0.08769923 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038139 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- TrueChain (TRUE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013206 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
About V-ID
V-ID Token Trading
V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.