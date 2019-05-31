V-ID Market Cap Achieves $1.97 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $69,749.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $736.09 or 0.08769923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 63,141,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,660,177 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

