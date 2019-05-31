United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 552.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $86.75 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

