Unilever NV (UN) Stake Lowered by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Unilever stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 96,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,164. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 57.04%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

