Ultra Electronics (ULE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target for the company. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,759 ($22.98) to GBX 1,592 ($20.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,708.56 ($22.33).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,568 ($20.49) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,763 ($23.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.