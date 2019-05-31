Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.83-13.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.90. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.83-13.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.45.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.11. 66,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,361. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total transaction of $3,257,764.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,610.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/ulta-beauty-ulta-releases-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.