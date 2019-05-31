Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Position Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBNT stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $174.95.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.96 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 152.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

