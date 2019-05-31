Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.06 and last traded at $76.28. Approximately 5,743,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,797,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,295. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,668.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/tyson-foods-tsn-stock-price-down-5.html.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.