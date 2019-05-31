Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $2,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $115,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,272,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,432,000 after acquiring an additional 550,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $73,429.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $213,053. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.43 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/tuttle-tactical-management-takes-position-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.