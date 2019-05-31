Tredje AP fonden Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 17.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,852,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,861,000 after buying an additional 468,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,681,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,054,000 after buying an additional 135,679 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,409,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after buying an additional 391,869 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 120,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.42.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

