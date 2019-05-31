TransMedics Group (TMDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

TMDX opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 33,333 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

