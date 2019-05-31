Traders Purchase High Volume of Tilly’s Put Options (TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,029 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 2,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $28,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,581.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 157.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Tilly’s by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

