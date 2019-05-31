Town Sports International (CLUB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Town Sports International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Town Sports International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 40,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $145,637.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp acquired 38,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,304.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,840,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,720.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 452,002 shares of company stock worth $1,695,011 and sold 99,543 shares worth $545,305. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 875,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 63,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 63,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

