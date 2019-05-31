TOP Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00380523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.02249055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00155642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,601,806,720 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

