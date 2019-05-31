Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Position Decreased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,958 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $1,377,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,782. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 76,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,819.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

