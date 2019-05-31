Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Insider Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 7,895 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) insider Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,633.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,859,055 shares in the company, valued at $48,411,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,941 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,587.15.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 14,452 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,313.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,369 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,825.66.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,130 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,778.20.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,123 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,325.70.

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 9,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $56,883.75.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,510 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,588.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 59,011 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $374,719.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 46,720 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $296,672.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 22,575 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,125.50.

TIPT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.07. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,828. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tiptree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

