TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $45,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,012.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Henry Schein to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/timessquare-capital-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-henry-schein-inc-hsic.html.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.