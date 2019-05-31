Tieton Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Regional Management Corp (RM)

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the quarter. Regional Management comprises approximately 5.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 7,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 62,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,493,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 68,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,657,517.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RM shares. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,675. The company has a market cap of $304.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 51.35, a quick ratio of 51.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

