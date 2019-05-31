THB Asset Management Sells 1,261 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

THB Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy makes up approximately 1.8% of THB Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. THB Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 664,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of USPH traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,188. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.02 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.75%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $361,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $335,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

