Texas Permanent School Fund Has $610,000 Stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.59 million, a P/E ratio of 147.18, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $124,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,718.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 5,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,630.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,261. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

