Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $17.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,644.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,349 shares of company stock valued at $384,241. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

